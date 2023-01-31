Shooting about to start in Oradea for '21 rubies' film, directed by Ciprian Mega

As of February, Oradea will host the shooting for the "21 rubies" film, a Romanian-American co-production, directed by Ciprian Mega, an Orthodox priest and filmmaker, told Agerpres.

According to a press release sent by producer Laura Mega, the cast includes international stars such as Mickey Rourke, Anthony Delon, Elisabetta Pellini, along with some of the most famous Romanian actors, Dorel Visan, Ela Ionescu, Magda Catone, Razvan Vasilescu.

The film tells the story of Nina, a young prosecutor played by Corina Moise. Nina, together with her boyfriend, Yuri, a film director, is working on the development of a script, inspired by a family painting. The character of Yuri will be played by French-American actor Anthony Delon, son of famous star Alain Delon.

"The political tensions at the end of 2022 bring Nina into the public eye, her name being circulated for the position of Prosecutor General of Romania. The appointment to this position, however, depends on Mickey Mandovanis (Mickey Rourke), US Secretary of State, and on Nicoletta Delalachiessa (Elisabetta Pellini), representative of the European Commission. Meetings with them turn into a veritable examination, which, doubled by her artistic journey and the love relationship with Yuri, reveals to Nina the true face of the society in which she lives," reads the press release.

The film's producers are Laura Mega and Silviu Ciobanu, and director of photography is Liviu Marghidan. Executive producers are Natalia Neag and Kimberly Hines. The editing will be done by Corina Stavila, and the sound by Mihai Bogos.