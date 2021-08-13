SIF Oltenia's H1 net profit of 27.493 million lei

Financial investment company SIF Oltenia posted a net profit of 27.493 million lei in the first six months of this year, slightly up by 1.4 pct, compared to the same period of the previous year, shows the company's report sent to the Bucharest Stock Exchange on Friday.

The company's revenues totaled 39.344 million lei (34.763 in H1 2020), while expenses amounted to 10.474 million lei (6.292 in H1 2020).

Dividend income as of June 30, 2021 was lower than that recorded in the first six months of 2020 by 2.73 pct and stood at 33.55 million lei, according to agerpres.ro.

"The economic effects triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic continue to be felt in 2021, companies choosing not to distribute dividends (at least in the first half of 2021)," the SIF Oltenia report states.

The company's total expenditures of 10.474 million lei, were above the level of those realized in the corresponding period of 2020 mainly as a result of expenses being registered with premiums (incentives) related to 2019 in the amount of 4.795 million lei and the insurance contribution for work due in the amount of 107,884 lei.

As of June 30, 2021, the company's assets had a value of 2.358 billion lei, registering an increase by 14.43 pct compared to December 31, 2020 and by 17.81 pct compared to June 30, 2020.