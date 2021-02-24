Simona Halep: I want to go to the Olympics, hope to get a medal

Tennis player Simona Halep declared on Wednesday that she wants to participate in the Olympic Games and that she hopes to win a medal, regardless which, according to AGERPRES.

"I 100% want to go to the Olympics and do a good job. Yes, people are talking more and more about the Olympics. I really want the medal, I hope to win at least one, whichever it may be, and to enjoy the moment there. I hope it won't be difficult, like it was in Australia, because it was a bit hard," the tennis player said at the Cantacuzino Institute, after having her first anti-COVID vaccine.

Asked if the global ranking matters to her, Simona Halep replied: "It matters less, the year is young. I have a lot of tournaments ahead and I hope to play well during each tournament, just as I did in Australia."

She also said that she plans to play in the Dubai tournament, but she will decide upon that next week. "Of course, yes. There is a plan to play in Dubai. I am currently in recovery and I will see next week what I will decide," Halep also said.