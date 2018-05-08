stiripesurse.ro

  
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Simona Halep puts an end to 13 - match win streak of Belgian Elise Mertens

captură Twitter
Simona Halep

Women tennis player World's No. 1 Simona Halep has put an end to a 13-match win streak of the Belgian Elise Mertens, whom she defeated 6-0 6-3 in the second round of the WTA tournament of Madrid.

Halep, who won the last two editions of the Spain's capital's event has thus accomplished 14 victories in a row at Mutua Madrid Open.

Simona Halep played three of the last four finals of the tournament and couldn't be halted by Elise Mertens (22 y/o, WTA No. 16), who won this year the singles' titles at Hobart, Lugano and Rabat, as well as the doubles' titles at Hobart and Lugano.

"I knew she was coming with a lot of confidence. I had to kick off in force, very aggressively and I made it. After a few games, I felt very good on the court, I felt confident I can win the game," Halep declared after the event, as quoted by the WTA's website.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI

EXQUIS.RO

BUGETUL.RO

BLACKNEWS.RO

REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO

Externe

Sănătate

Economie

Social

Cultură si Media

Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

×