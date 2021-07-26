Simone Tempestini wins special at European Rally Championship, first for Romanian motorsport

Simone Tempestini has recorded a new first for Romanian motorsports, the first special stage won in the European Rally Championship, on Sunday, in the Rally di Roma Capitale 2021, according to a release made public by the Romanian Federation for Motorsports.

In 2016, Tempestini, an Italian who gained Romanian citizenship, became a Junior World Rally Champion.

With Sergiu Itu as his copilot, driving a Skoda Fabia Rally 2 Evo, Tempestini won the 12th special round of the rally that took place in his country of birth. On the route between Santopadre and Arpino, the Romanians were the fastest of the 78 crews present at the start. They finished the stage with a 3.2 second lead on the next crew, Italians Fabio Andolfi and Stefano Savoia.

In the general standing, Simone Tempestini finished 7, just 10 seconds away from the Top 5 and 1 min 06 sec 5/10 from the winner, but surpassed in the standings names such as Andreas Mikkelsen, Craig Breen or Gregoire Munster. The performance in Italy brought Tempestini into the Top 10 in the European Championship with three rounds concluded.