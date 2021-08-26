Simplified registration for finance-seeking businesses on BVB's Made in Romania platform

There is now a simplified registration procedure for finance-seeking companies on the Made in Romania platform developed by the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB), following the transfer of public data from the Termene.ro platform, the Stock Exchange said in a release on Thursday.

Thus, when a company profile is completed and the Single Identification Code is introduced, all the public data required for registration in the Made in Romania community is automatically taken over. The new functionality is implemented with the support of Termene.ro, a platform that provides real-time updated information about Romanian companies, which is available at www.investingromania.com.

"Through the Made in Romania program, the Bucharest Stock Exchange proves its dedication and engagement in building a solid business environment. The results of the Made in Romania editions in recent years, but also the ever increasing openness of entrepreneurial companies towards the capital market show us that we are on the right track. The partnership with Termene.ro comes to reaffirm our direction towards digitalization and transformation of everything stock market into a product that is flexible and easy to access both by the entrepreneurial teams seeking financing and by investors," said Bucharest Stock Exchange CEO Adrian Tanase.

The Made in Romania platform was launched in April 2021, along with the 4th edition of the Made in Romania program. There are currently 114 company accounts, 45 consultant accounts and 91 investor accounts registered on the platform. The companies that register in the Made in Romania community have the opportunity of getting in contact with the financiers and to participate in a mentoring program that will take place in the next period, Agerpres informs.