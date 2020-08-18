Smart gas distribution networks get 235 million euros in European funds

Mayors should partner locally to receive European funds to develop smart gas distribution networks and projects to serve at least 1,000 households, according to the Ministry of European Funds (MFE).

"A new first proposed by the Ministry of European Funds: in order to receive European money, mayors are encouraged to associate locally so that projects serve at least 1,000 households and implementation is completed before December 2023," according to a MFE press statement released on Tuesday.MFE released on August 17 a call for projects named ?Development of smart natural gas distribution networks to increase flexibility, safety, efficiency in operation, as well as the integration of transmission , distribution and final consumption,' amounting to 235 million euros."Currently, only about 30% of households are connected to the gas network, but the goal to which the Romanian Government has committed itself is over 80% of Romanian homes enjoying this comfort considered normal today. (...) The release on schedule of the guide following a complex negotiations with the European Commission started in December 2019, is already the second step taken by the team of the Ministry of European Funds," according to Minister of European Funds Marcel Bolos.He underlined that the first step was the adoption by the Romanian government of Ordinance 128 of July 31, which says the value of the national programme for connecting the public and non-household customers to the smart natural gas distribution system will get an allocation of another 800 million euros in 2021-2027. "In total, one billion euros to close the gap with other European countries," Bolos.The activities funded from the 235 million euros are: construction of smart natural gas distribution networks, including installations, equipment and devices related to smart functionalities, as well as the construction of regulation stations, measurement - delivery of natural gas and connection to the transmission system in place exclusively for the purpose of powering a smart distribution network proposed by a project.The list of activities financed from the 235 million euros also includes: construction of internal natural gas distribution networks for public administrative buildings connected to the smart natural gas distribution network proposed by the project (town hall building, social centres, schools, etc.) , in which non - economic activities are carried out, as well as the construction of connections for household consumers up to the limit of public property.