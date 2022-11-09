SocDem's Ciolacu says backs postponement of increase in local taxes until 2025

The president of the Social Democratic Party, Marcel Ciolacu, declared on Wednesday that he supports a postponement of the increase in local taxes until 2025, when digitization would become functional.

"It is an outstanding debt of the Romanian state and it seems right to me that until the Romanian state finally comes with the digitization of ANAF (Tax authority), these taxes should remain (unchanged, ed. n.). It should be a derogation from the law, until the year 2025, when the digitization will be functional and interconnected with the local authorities, because even if we apply the law, the local authorities cannot apply it and we are creating a problem for them," Ciolacu told a news conference.

"Also, I maintain my opinion that from a certain value upwards, over 500,000 euros, over 2 million RON, or over a million euros, there must be a differentiated taxation, as it is everywhere in the world. I don't want to begin to detail what taxes are paid locally in Paris and what the differences are, depending on income. This is the society we live in and we must adapt, however, to the rules of the European Union and stop being afraid of having such approaches," Ciolacu also specified.AGERPRES