Social-democrat head says analysis needed to find element that creates difference in prices

An analysis is needed of the basic foods and the competent bodies should work on it, to combat the profiteering, on Thursday night said the Social Democratic Party (PSD) leader Marcel Ciolacu, Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies, for the private broadcaster Romania TV.

"Are we talking about basic foods? If Rolls-Royce is sold a thousand times the manufacturing price, I'm not interested. But in the area of bread, of basic food, the people from the National Institute of Statistics (INS) have to come and tell us what is a European practice, to make an average. These things should not be said by politicians (...). These things must be substantiated (...). Let me give you an example: it was between 1.7 and 2 RON a kilogram of cucumbers, from the producer, and in the supermarket one can find it at 9 RON/kg. Someone has to make an analysis, what happens on this chain," Ciolacu said.

"One has to do an analysis to see where is the element that creates this difference. It's the Consumers' watchdog (ANPC), it's the Veterinary&Food Safety watchdog (ANSVSA), they have to work with the Ministry of Finance, with the Ministry of Agriculture, with the INS (...). One has to determine what the basic products are and from there one goes. And one goes for a niche. One cannot intervene with the boots in the economy, because the effects, I'll tell you... There are other states that have boasted: we have capped the fuel. And they had shortages. It's normal, it makes sense. We don't have to get to that," Marcel Ciolacu said.AGERPRES