Solidaritatea Sanitara Federation starts protests: on June 8, rally in front of gov't, from July1, general strike

Health workers will organize a protest rally in front of the government, in Victoriei Square in Bucharest, on June 8, followed by a general strike from July 1, according to a press release from the Solidaritatea Sanitara Federation.

The representatives of the Federation request the provision of decent working conditions and the application of the salary bill established with the Ministry of Health, which will ensure the resettlement of all employees in the public health sector, starting with nurses, and the possibility of an effective and relevant income increase of health workers.

Furthermore, the health trade unionists demand the reporting of increases for working conditions to the basic salaries for auxiliary health personnel (nurses, support workers, orderlies), TESA (Technical Economic Scientific Administrative) staff and health workers and the reporting of increases for shifts and for working on legal holidays to the basic salaries in payment for all categories of personnel.

Also, other demands aim at paying doctors' guards with the hourly rate of the basic norm, updating the value of the food allowance taking as a reference the minimum salary in payment and removing it from the calculation of the limit applicable to increments, unlocking positions in the public health system and increasing the share of expenses for health in GDP at the level of the EU average.

"We specify that the protest actions will be carried out after the appointment of the new Government, in order to maximize the chances that the demands of the health workers will be satisfied," the source emphasizes.AGERPRES