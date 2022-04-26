Speaker Ciolacu after Ukraine visit: Romania wants to be main stability, security hub in region

Romania wants to be the main hub for stability and security in the region, and the harbors of Constanta and Galati need to be the main strategic connection points between the two countries, between Ukraine and Europe, but also with the rest of the world, said, on Tuesday, the Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies, Marcel Ciolacu, to Kyiv officials.

He accompanied Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca in the working visit conducted to Ukraine."I was, on the third day of Easter, in Ukraine to express my solidarity with a people, of which numerous Romanian ethnics are part of, a people under heavy trials, who has not known peace not even on the occasion of the most important holiday of Christianity," wrote Marcel Cioalcu on his Facebook page.He mentions that the Romanian officials had talks with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal and the Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada, Ruslan Stefanchuk."Moreover, I went to see, in Irpin and Borodyanka, the destruction caused by the Russian army. During discussions with Ukrainian officials, I sent two major messages: Romania wants to be the main hub for stability and security in the region and, thus, be more actively involved in the reconstruction process of Ukraine, after the war, both at the government level, as well as with Romanian companies. Moreover, the ports of Constanta and Galati need to be the main strategic connection points between the two countries, between Ukraine and Europe, but also the rest of the world. I said that, in the accession process of Ukraine to the EU, the Romanian community in this country must enjoy all the rights that minorities in member-states of the Union and Romania enjoy - this being a natural process that any state in the accession process has gone through," said Marcel Ciolacu. AGERPRES