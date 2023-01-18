 
     
Speaker Ciolacu offers condolences over deadly Ukraine helicopter crash

Camera Deputaților
Marcel Ciolacu

Chamber of Deputies Speaker Marcel Ciolacu sent his condolences to the Ukrainian people and to the families of the victims of today's helicopter crash near Kiyv.

"I learned with great regret about the terrible helicopter crash which caused the tragic death of Ukraine's Interior Minister Denys Monastyrsky and of innocent children and guiltless residents. I send my heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims & to the Ukrainian people," Ciolacu wrote on Twitter.

According to international media, at least 16 people, including two children, were killed on Wednesday when a helicopter carrying the Ukrainian interior minister, his first deputy and state secretary came down beside a kindergarten in Brovary, a city located near Kyiv, Agerpres informs.

