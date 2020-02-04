Speaker Ciolacu: We have enough votes for censure motion to pass, more than 233

The Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies, Marcel Ciolacu, the Social Democratic Party (PSD) acting leader said on Tuesday that there are enough votes for the censure motion to pass, mentioning that he will have meetings with Pro Romania leader Victor Ponta and other parliamentarians to support this motion.

"We have enough votes [for the censorship motion to pass - ed.n.], it means that we have more than 233," stated Marcel Ciolacu.He said he is going to meet with Pro Romania leader Victor Ponta."Possibly this evening and not only with him. At the moment, with or without a discussion with Mr. Ponta, we have the necessary votes to bring down the Orban Government. After today's emergency ordinances, I am actually glad," added Ciolacu.Marcel Ciolacu has shown that the PSD MPs will support the censure motion."In principle, I think that both myself and my colleagues, we are serious people. (...) We will have groups reunited at 11:00 hrs," asked if it is certain that all PSD MPs will vote the censure motion.The censure motion, titled "Orban Government/PNL - putting Romanian democracy into private hands" and submitted by 208 PSD and the Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania (UDMR) parliamentarians, after the Government's assumption of responsibility on the bill of the election of mayors in two polls, will be debated, and voted, as of 12:00 hrs, in Parliament.For the censure motion to pass, as many as 233 votes in favour are needed. PSD has 202 MPs and UDMR - 30.

AGERPRES