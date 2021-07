Speaker Orban on Aviation Day: Let us celebrate deservedly the big names of our aviation

Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies Ludovic Orban sent a message on Tuesday, July 20, the Day of the Romanian Aviation and Air Force, in which he underlined that Romania was at the forefront of world aviation thanks to Aurel Vlaicu, Traian Vuia, Henri Coanda, and Smaranda Braescu.

"I am sending my best wishes to the Romanian Aviation and Air Force! Romanians are at the forefront of world aviation, with forerunners such as Aurel Vlaicu, Traian Vuia, Henri Coanda, and Smaranda Braescu, with the heroic deeds of the two world wars and our aviators who do their duty impeccably with NATO allies. Let us remember and celebrate deservedly today the great names of our aviation, men and women who were role models of courage and humanity for generations. From those who flew historical IAR CV 11, up to the powerful F-16, MIG Lancer, Hercules or IAR Puma, the Romanian pilots have been defending our skies for over a hundred years. On their July 20 anniversary, may their wings bring them high and their landing be smooth, with the blessing of St. Elijah, the patron saint of aviators. Happy Aviation Day!," Orban wrote on Facebook.