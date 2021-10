Speaker Orban: Reinstating Citu as PM would run contrary to the Constitution

Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies Ludovic Orban said on Tuesday that Florin Citu can no longer be voted in office by Parliament as the prime minister, since that would be "a decision contrary to the constitutional provisions."

"Florin Citu can no longer be voted in office by Parliament, since that would be a decision contrary, first of all, to the constitutional provisions. There is a decision of the Constitutional Court (CCR), Stan the Experienced is telling you so. (...) It is obvious to everyone that Florin Citu no longer can get the inauguration vote of Parliament, all the more so as today he showed that he does not want that by burst attacks that had no foundation and logic against potential partners from USR PLUS [Save Romania Union - Freedom, Unity and Solidarity Party], by attacks against other parliamentary formations often exceeding the limits of parliamentarianism," Orban said.