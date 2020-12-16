Spending by non-resident tourists in Romania at 190.4 mln lei in Q3, 2020

The total number of non-resident tourists checked in with Romania's collective tourist accommodation facilities in the third quarter of this year was 95,000, their spending amounting to 190.4 million lei, informs the National Institute of Statistics (INS) on Wednesday.

During the mentioned period, the non-resident tourists who arrived in Romania spent, on average, 2,005 lei / person.

According to INS data, in Q3, 2020, 59.8% of the non-resident tourists came to Romania on business, to attend congresses, conferences, courses, fairs and exhibitions, their spending representing 60.3% out of the total figure.

Also, 40.2% of non-resident tourists who arrived in Romania during the analyzed period traveled for a private purpose, mainly for holidays (60%) and for visiting friends and relatives (16.6%). Special purpose travel includes vacation, shopping rips, cultural and sporting events, visiting friends and relatives, medical treatment, faith-related trips, transit, and other activities.

The statistical data show that out of the total business spending, accommodation accounts for the largest share (54.2%), with the 'breakfast included' option topping by far the visitors' preferences (85.2% of the total accommodation spending). Expenditures of non-resident tourists in restaurants and bars were 16.1%, and those for shopping accounted for 14.1%.

Of the total shopping expenditures, 52.8% were for food and drink, and 25.5% for gifts and souvenirs. Expenditures for car rental accounted for 58.2% of total transport expenditures, and expenditures for access to amusement parks, fairs, casinos, mechanical games rooms accounted for 38.7% of total recreational expenditures.

Of the total number of non-residents arriving in Romania, 41.3% organised their trip by themselves, and 34.5% had their stay organised by travel agencies.

According to the INS, the main means of transportation used by non-resident tourists arriving in Romania was the plane, used by 67.5% of the total number of tourists, while 26.4% used their personal cars, 4.3% coaches and buses, and 1.8% arrived by other means of transport (train, river boats, rented cars, motorcycles, etc.).

The INS states that the collective tourist accommodation structures represent hotels that had over 500 foreign tourists in the previous year, respectively the guesthouses with over 50 foreign tourists in the previous year.