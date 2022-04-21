State aid for investment in economy worth initially 1 M euro, approved by gov't

The government will approve on Thursday the state aid scheme from which investment in the economy will benefit, the initial value of which will be at least 1 million euros, Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca said.

"Therefore, we continue to develop all the regulatory elements, to take all the necessary measures at the level of the Government, so that these measures enter into force as soon as possible and produce effects as we have assumed," Ciuca said at the beginning of the Government meeting.

This package of measures has a value of EUR 200 million.

"What I think is very important to emphasize is that it brings some elements of novelty, in the sense that we want through these measures to produce a multiplier effect in the Romanian economy, to have added value as high as possible. And, in this way, we consider it very important to focus on what the processing industry, constructions, informatics and communications, HORECA (hospitality industry, ed. n.) and, last but not least, investments in health and social assistance mean," Ciuca explained.

The prime minister said that, since last year, the number of applications for funding for this aid scheme has steadily increased.

"This year, 50 financing have already been issued out of the total of 144 that are at the Ministry of Finance and these are for companies that are part of the automotive industry, aeronautics, food industry, home appliances, pharmaceuticals and, last but not least, of construction materials," Prime Minister Ciuca said.