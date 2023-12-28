State aid of almost 350 million RON for Energy Complex Valea Jiului

The Energy Complex Valea Jiului SA company will receive state aid in the amount of 349.954 million RON for the period from December 2023 to June 30, 2024, as the Government passed a relevant emergency ordinance in its Thursday's meeting.

According to a press release from the Ministry of Energy, the money is intended for the "consolidation of 13 galleries and other types of mining works neglected in the last 34 years", which were in a state of advanced degradation and which made it impossible both to neutralize the coal in the deposit and to continue the activity of safety, Agerpres informs.

"In an era of rapid changes and significant challenges, our commitment to a sustainable and equitable energy future has never been stronger. Today we laid the foundations for a new stage in Romania's energy transition through the Emergency Ordinance for state aid granted to Energy Complex Valea Jiului SA. These measures underline our decision to successfully navigate the transformation of the energy sector, while maintaining the social, economic and energy security balance in Jiu Valley. (...) These efforts reflect our commitment to a transition from coal to cleaner and more sustainable energy sources. Every step we take is a commitment to a greener and more prosperous Romania. Today, through these measures, we demonstrate that we are ready to act with responsibility and courage, to honor our promises and to advance with confidence towards a new energy horizon. Good luck" declared the minister of energy, Sebastian-Ioan Burduja.

According to the cited source, in the absence of the adoption of the emergency ordinance, the company would no longer have been able to administer the functional assets granted by giving in payment, nor payments for the more than 2,000 employees in the mining industry, at the same time affecting the balance in the National Energy System during the winter and, implicitly, Romania's energy security.