State budget deficit anticipated for 2021, 6.8% (CFA)

Most financial analysts that took part in the CFA Romania survey (64.3%) anticipate that the economic impact of the coronavirus will last until the fourth trimester of the year 2022, and the evolution of the GDP in real terms, in 2021, will be 6.9%, while the state budget deficit is estimated at 6.8% and public debt at 51.8% of the GDP, in a 12 month horizon, according to a press release sent on Friday.

"In the context of the substantial increase of the inflation rate, inflationary anticipations for a 12 month horizon have increased. In concordance with these evolutions, increase anticipations of interest rates on the monetary market have also gone up, indicating increase anticipations of the monetary policy interest rate of at least twice in the next 12 months," said Adrian Codirlasu, the deputy chairman of the CFA Romania Association.

CFA Romania Association's Macroeconomic Trust Indicator remained constant, at the value of 57.2 points (from the same month of the previous year, the indicator has gone up by 25.1 points).

"This situation was due to the diverging evolution of the indicator's two components. The anticipated inflation rate for the 12 month horizon has gone up to an average value of 5.43%", the press release mentions.

CFA Romania Association is the organization of professional investors in Romania, holders of the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) title, qualification administered by CFA Institute (USA). CFA Romania Association is one of the over 160 member entities of the CFA Institute and its mission is promoting the interest of investment specialists and maintaining high standards of integrity and professional excellence. Currently, CFA Romania has over 240 members, informează Agerpres.