Superior Council of Magistracy notifies about procedure to appoint, revoke chief prosecutors

The Prosecutor's Section of the Superior Council of Magistracy decided to notify Minister of Justice Tudorel Toader and Florin Iordache, Chair of the Joint Special Committee of the Chamber of Deputies and the Senate for the systematization, unification and assurance of legislative stability in the field of justice, in connection with the proposal to amend Art. 54 par. (1) and (4) of Law 303/2004 on the statute of judges and prosecutors, which regulates the appointment and dismissal of chief prosecutors. agerpres