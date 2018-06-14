stiripesurse.ro

  
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Superior Council of Magistracy notifies about procedure to appoint, revoke chief prosecutors

Inquam Photos/Octav Ganea
Tudorel Toader sedinta de guvern

The Prosecutor's Section of the Superior Council of Magistracy decided to notify Minister of Justice Tudorel Toader and Florin Iordache, Chair of the Joint Special Committee of the Chamber of Deputies and the Senate for the systematization, unification and assurance of legislative stability in the field of justice, in connection with the proposal to amend Art. 54 par. (1) and (4) of Law 303/2004 on the statute of judges and prosecutors, which regulates the appointment and dismissal of chief prosecutors. agerpres

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI

EXQUIS.RO

BUGETUL.RO

BLACKNEWS.RO

REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO

Externe

Sănătate

Economie

Social

Cultură si Media

Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.