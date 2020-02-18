System of duties and taxes and labour force facilities, topics discussed with IMF delegation

The system of duties and taxes for Small and Medium-sized Private Enterprises (SMEs) and companies investing in Romania, but also the facilities offered by the Romanian state to the labour force in different fields were topics discussed by the Secretary of State in the Ministry of Economy, Energy and Business Environment (MEEMA), Liviu Rogojinaru, and the representatives of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) experts' delegation, informs MEEMA, in a press release sent to AGERPRES on Tuesday.

The Secretary of State presented Romania's competitive advantages and mentioned the priority areas of development for the economy, among which: IT&C, automotive, R&D, agriculture and construction.

At the same time, Liviu Rogojinaru emphasized that competitive sectors can be developed in Romania, both by attracting foreign investments, by increasing labour quality and productivity, but also through measures to reduce bureaucracy in company-state interaction.