Table Tennis: Romania's teams qualify for quarterfinals of European Under-19 Chamionships

Both Romanian teams qualified, on Monday, for the quarterfinals of the European Table Tennis Championships for Under-19 Juniors taking place in Varazdin (Croatia).

In the women's competition, Romania defeated the Norwegian team in the eighth round with the score of 3-0, now being set to meet the Hungarian team in the quarterfinals, on Tuesday. The points scored by the Romanian players in the match with the Scandinavians were brought by Ioana Singeorzan (3-1 against Martine Toftaker), Elena Zaharia (3-0 against Hannah Hovden) and Luciana Mitrofan (3-0 against Christine Kalvatn).

In the men's event, which came from the second level, needed a play-off match to reach the round of 16, winning 3-0 against Denmark, after Eduard Ionescu defeated Patrick Skarsholm 3-0, Darius Movileanu defeated Theo Dyekjaer, 3-0, and Andrei Istrate also scored 3-0 against Matias Larsen.In the round of 16, Romania defeated Portugal 3-0. Eduard Ionescu scored 3-0 against Tiago Li, Darius Movileanu won 3-0 against Goncalo Gomes, and Andrei Istrate scored the same number of points against David Bessa.Romania will play in the quarterfinals against Italy, on Tuesday.