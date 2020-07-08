Tariceanu says Gov't's bill must be amended to leave authorities less room for movement

Alliance of Liberals and Democrats (ALDE) President Calin Popescu Tariceanu says that Parliament will have to amend several articles of the draft law approved by the Government on the quarantine and isolation of persons, which leaves "a large margin of maneuver" to the authorities in "defining and identifying the unusual or unexpectedly identified event", and expresses his hope for a "serious debate" in Parliament and not for an "underground arrangement" that would make the law pass like "goose through water".

"I, together with the ALDE MPs, had a first reading of the bill on the quarantine and isolation of persons and goods suspected of being infected with viruses or biological agents. As usual, in this government, any piece of legislation it issues is a new door to abuses, subjective control of authorities and tightening the knot in terms of citizen's rights and freedoms. We will have to amend in Parliament at least the articles that leave a large margin of maneuver to the authorities in defining and identifying the unusual or or unexpectedly identified event and found by the structures under the coordination of the Department of Emergency Situations or the Ministry of Health. 'Having already had worrying experience with those in power, we believe that we will have to find definitions that will give them less room for movement, because otherwise we have no doubt that they will use this freedom for political and electoral purposes or for dubious business. Leaving too much freedom for these governing people means that at any moment we risk being picked up with the isolette by party order!," Tariceanu wrote on Wednesday in a post on his Facebook page.He added that the article establishing quarantine on goods will also need to be considered.The ALDE president expressed his hope for a "serious debate in Parliament" and not for "an underground arrangement that would make the law pass like a goose through water!".