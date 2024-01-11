Tax deduction of up to 1,500 RON from employer to cover nursery, kindergarten costs

Parents can receive a tax deduction of up to 1,500 RON from the employer, to cover the costs of nursery and kindergarten, Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania (UDMR) representatives specify, told Agerpres.

In a press release, the UDMR reminds that, starting from January, one of the family support measures previously proposed by the representatives of the Union came into force, according to which families can benefit from a tax deduction of a maximum of 1,500 RON. Thus, parents can cover their children's nursery and kindergarten costs with the amount received, which will be reimbursed by the employer.

"It is important to emphasize that the amount paid to the employee cannot exceed 33% of his/her gross salary, and no income tax is due on this amount, nor social insurance neither health contributions. The tax deduction can only be requested by one of the parents, and if the parent has several jobs, he/she must declare that he/she did not benefit from this facility at the other job. In the case of the employing company, the amount reimbursable for this purpose cannot exceed 5% of the salary fund of the enterprise," declared UDMR deputy Szabo Odon, one of the initiators of the draft law.

This measure has entered into force now, although the UDMR initiated it in 2019, and in 2020 it was promulgated by the president, the press release states.