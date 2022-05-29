Ten localities in six counties, Bucharest affected by heavy rains, strong wind in past 24 hrs

The staff with the Ministry of Internal Affairs intervened, in the last 24 hours, in support of the population and local public administration in ten localities from six southern counties (Arges, Dambovita, Dolj, Gorj, Ilfov, Prahova) and the Romanian Capital City, Bucharest to remove the negative effects generated by the heavy rains and the strong wind, says a press release sent to AGERPRES on Sunday.

Firefighters intervened mainly to evacuate water from courtyards, basements, outbuildings and streets.

At the same time, due to the strong wind, it was necessary the intervention of the fire crews to clear the fallen trees on the roadway, the collapsed lighting poles, which damaged several cars.

In Bucharest alone, as many as 29 trees were downed and others were in danger of falling, while 19 automobiles were damaged due to the storm that hit the city. Fortunately, there were no casualties reported.