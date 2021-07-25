 
     
Tennis: Gabriela Ruse qualifies for Palermo WTA tournament final

Elena-Gabriela Ruse,

Romanian tennis player Elena Gabriela Ruse qualified for the final of the WTA tournament in Palermo, with total prizes of 189,708 euros, on Saturday, after defeating sixth seeded French player Oceane Dodin, 6-7 (4), 7-6 (0), 6-1.

Ruse will play the second consecutive WTA final, both coming from qualifiers, in Hamburg having won the title.

Ruse (23 years old, WTA's 137th) managed her 13th consecutive victory on Saturday, after three hours of play.

Ruse secured a check for 13,224 euros and 198 WTA points, agerpres.ro confirms.

In the final, Gabriela Ruse will meet first seed American Danielle Collins.

Ruse defeated Collins 6-4, 1-6, 7-5 in the quarterfinals in Hamburg, on the way to the title.

