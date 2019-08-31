Tennis: Raluca Olaru qualifies to US Open women's doubles second round

The pairing made up of Romanian tennis player Raluca Olaru and Chinese Zhaoxuan Yang qualified in New York on Friday for the second round of the US Open, the last Grand Slam tournament of the year, after they won to US players Alison Riske/Jennifer Brady, 6-2, 3-6, 6-3.

Olaru and her partner won in one hour and 44 minutes, although they had no less than 8 double mistakes.In the next round, the Romanian-Chinese pairing will play against 14th seeded couple Lyudmyla Kichenok (Ukraine)/Jelena Ostapenko (Latvia).Olaru and Yang secured a 30,000-dollar cheque and 130 WTA doubles points.