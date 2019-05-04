Tennis: Sorana Cirstea qualifies for second round at Madrid WTA tournament

Romanian tennis player Sorana Cirstea qualified for the second round of the 7,021,128-dollar-prize WTA tournament in Madrid, on Sunday, after a surprising victory against US Madison Keys, 13th seeded, 3-6, 6-4, 6-1.

Cirstea (29 years, WTA's 93rd), the beneficiary of a wildcard, obtained her most important victory this year, in one hour and 45 minutes.She secured a cheque worth 42,220 euro and 65 WTA points, and her next opponent will be Caroline Garcia, who defeated Taiwan's Su-Wei Hsieh, 7-5, 6-2.Garcia (WTA's 22nd) won the only direct match in 2017 in Toronto, 6-2, 6-7 (4), 6-4, in the first round.