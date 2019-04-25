Teodorovici says regional hospitals to be priority of his acting ministership

The publication with the Electronic Public Procurement System (SEAP) of the technical documentation required for the construction of regional hospitals in Iasi, Cluj and Craiova are a main priority for Eugen Teodorovici while in office as acting minister of European funds.

"A very important issue is that of the regional hospitals in Iasi, Cluj and Craiova. I will try a simplified procedure, a much faster one, so that by the end of my interim ministership I can see in the Electronic Procurement System the launching of the construction of the three facilities," Teodorovici told AGERPRES at the end of a meeting with representatives of the Tulcea business community.

Another priority is promoting research projects that were submitted for funding in 2018 and have not received any opinion yet.

Regarding the Danube Delta ADI ITI financial mechanism for integrated investment, he said he is expecting it to have a 100 percent absorption rate and mentioned that discussions are being held to make this mechanism multiplied the same area in the next programming period.

"When I was the acting development minister, I discussed with the World Bank to review the current strategy and present it for the next financial cycle to see what the arguments before the Romanian government and the European Commission can be in to get additional funds in this area," Teodorovici said.

He met leaders of the Tulcea business community on Thursday afternoon and announced that next month the government will make public a package of measures to support them.

During the meeting with the business people, Teodorovici mentioned that he was planning to start the construction of a regional hospital in Constanta this year, an investment that will be carried out in partnership with the Turkish Government on 400 million euro.

"I treat it as a civilian-military hospital (...) Constantia is ok: it has immigrants, it has a NATO base that expands, it has summer tourists and Tulcea is near. And then it will be a hospital with over 1,000 beds of about 400 million euro. When the hospital is ready, the one in Constanta must go, because at 3-magnitude earthquake it will fall and also because we do not have staff to keep two hospitals going. It will be an exemplary hospital, from the quality of the healthcare services, to the management of the facility," said Teodorovici.