Tg. Mures universities, pre-university institutions mark International Day of Francophonie

The "George Emil Palade" University of Medicine, Pharmacy, Science and Technology of Targu Mures, the University of Arts of Targu Mures and institutions from the pre-university environment participated, on Monday, in a competition on the occasion of the International Day of the Francophonie, in which 100 artistic creations on this theme were entered.

"Several tens of students from UMFST G.E. Palade Targu Mures are among the 321 million Francophones who deliver billions of cultural contents. Today, 100 artistic creations, inspired by French words, mark the competition organised in Targu Mures on the occasion of the International Day of the Francophonie, an event that brings together the 'George Emil Palade' University of Medicine, Pharmacy, Science and Technology of Targu Mures, the University of Arts of Targu-Mures and institutions from the pre-university environment. The 'Petru Maior' Faculty of Sciences and Letters, within UMFST Targu Mures, is a regional centre for the DELF exam, organised together with the French Institute of Romania and the Ministry of National Education," UMFST Targu Mures announced on Facebook.

The education institution said that it recently signed a new cooperation agreement with the French Institute of Cluj-Napoca, which extends the objectives to the organisation of cultural activities oriented towards the short film festival and other scientific events.

"We are honoured to mark the International Day of the Francophonie, today and every day," the representatives of UMFST Targu Mures highlight.