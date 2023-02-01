The Dacian Limes, proposed for inclusion in the UNESCO Heritage

Romania's ambassador to UNESCO, Simona-Mirela Miculescu, handed over, on Tuesday evening, to the director of the World Heritage Center, Lazare Eloundou Assomo, the nomination file of the Dacian Limes for inclusion in the World Heritage List, informs a press release from the representative of our country, told Agerpres.

The event took place with the participation of the coordinators of this file: Irina Iamandescu - deputy director of the National Heritage Institute, Felix Marcu - manager of the National History Museum of Transylvania and president of the Limes National Commission and Barry Gamble - international expert and consultant in cultural heritage.

The Dacian Limes represents part of the Borders of the Roman Empire file, which brings together the border elements of the Roman Empire, whose maximum expansion was reached during the second century, covering a distance of over 7,000 kilometers, the cited source reads.

Experts from the Ministry of Culture, the National Institute of Heritage, the National History Museum of Transylvania participated in the elaboration of the Dacian Limes file, in cooperation with the members of the Limes National Commission and representatives of other partner institutions, the release informs.

The file will be the subject of a technical evaluation by the International Council on Monuments and Sites, UNESCO's main evaluation body for cultural objectives proposed for entry on the World Heritage List, a decision on the registration to be made during the session of the World Heritage Committee in 2024.