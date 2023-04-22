The largest rugby shirt in the world, displayed at the Arc de Triomphe stadium

The largest t-shirt in the world, a replica of the equipment of the national rugby team of Romania, was exhibited, on Saturday, at the Arc de Triumf stadium in Bucharest, the article being approved by the Book of Records.

The jersey made of 4 tons of material is 108.96 meters long and 74 meters wide. The material was made from 100% recycled plastic from approximately 500,000 blankets, collected as part of a greening campaign.

"It is a unique opportunity for us, we are with such projects every time. The rugby federation and the Romanian rugby players participate every time in such events. It is a pride for us to have this huge t-shirt with the tricolor on it. He is wearing the Romanian armband with the national flag inserts. We are here to enjoy, we have here the biggest rugby shirt in Romania and it represents the national insignia, this should be the message we give today. Especially since many children participated in the recycling. We set a target of 250,000 blankets, but we understood that we jumped by 500,000 and that was done in a few weeks", said the chairman of the Romanian Rugby Federation, Alin Petrache, in the press conference organized at the stadium Arch of Triumph, according to agerpres.ro.

He stated that the Romanian national team has playing equipment made from recycled materials, announcing that in August the official shirt for the World Cup in France will be presented.

"The national rugby team's equipment is recycled equipment using exactly the same process, this has been happening for a long time. Romania will play in the World Cup and in mid-August we will present the playing equipment for the competition in France," Petrache said.

The "giant t-shirt" will later be transformed into 12,000 t-shirts that will be distributed free of charge at events.

The "Giant T-shirt" campaign was carried out by the 11even Association, together with Kaufland Romania and the Romanian Rugby Federation.

The event was disrupted by representatives of an ecological association who protested the recycling action, displaying placards during the press conference. They have positioned themselves against recycling, which they do not consider a viable solution for ecology, compared to preventing the use of plastic.