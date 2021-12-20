 
     
Thickest layer of snow measured by meteorologists - 134 cm, at Balea Lake

balea lac

The thickest layer of snow right now, according to meteorologists, measures 134 centimetres, at the Balea Lake, at over 2,000 metres altitude, in the Fagaras Mountains.

There is also a high risk of avalanches at the Balea Lake, according to a warning valid until Monday evening.

The Sibiu mountain rescuers recommend skiers to avoid the Balea Lake area on Monday.

"Compression tests by mountain rescuers also indicate that the snow is not cohesive. We recommend that skiers avoid winter sports in these areas. Highland hiking trails are closed," the mountain rescuers said.

Balea Lake is accessible by car up to the Balea Waterfall, from where only the cable car can be used to go further.

