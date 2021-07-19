Tickets to George Enescu Festival going on sale today at noon

Tickets to the 25th edition of the George Enescu Music Festival go on sale today at noon, organisers announce in a press statement.

Tickets will become available on www.eventim.ro and at a special point of sale to be set up at the Romanian Athenaeum.

According to the statement, information about the purchase procedure, as well as about access conditions can be found on the festival website, in the "Tickets" section. Changes in the schedule may occur due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Access to the concert halls will be made in compliance with the COVID-19 healthcare restrictions, and wearing a face mask will be mandatory.Top orchestras such as the London Symphony Orchestra, the London Philharmonic Orchestra, the Academy of St Martin in the Fields are expected at the 25th edition of the George Enescu Festival, along with the National Orchestra of France, under the baton of its new conductor, Cristian Macelaru; the Munich Philharmonic with Valery Gergiev as conductor; Orchestra Del Teatro Alla Scala from Milan, with a special performance and a conductor who comes to Romania for the first time, Andres Orozco-Estrada; Les Dissonances Orchestra, with David Grimal as conductor and soloist; the Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra with two conductors - Daniel Harding and Alan Gilbert, as well as the Rotterdam Philharmonic Orchestra, under the baton of artistic director Lahav Shani.Enchanting the public will be well-known soloists such as violinists Maxim Vengerov, Patricia Kopatchinskaja, Joshua Bell; American cellist Alisa Weilerstein, for the first time in Romania; brothers Renaud Capucon (violin) and Gautier Capucon (cello), violinists Leonidas Kavakos, Dmitry Sitkovetsky; countertenor Philippe Jaroussky; mezzo-soprano Joyce DiDonato and soprano Sonya Yoncheva. Prestigious artists are expected for the piano competition and shows who have already attended the festival previously: Denis Matsuev, Jean Yves Thibaudet, Yuja Wang, Khatia Buniatishvili, Maria Joao Pires, and Kirill Gerstein.The George Enescu International Festival will be unfolding August 28 - September 26, the longest edition so far. 3,500 foreign and Romanian artists will participate. According to organisers, measures have been taken to reduce health risks for spectators, artists, themselves, and journalists.