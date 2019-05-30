TIFF 2019: 19 filmmakers to present their scripts on 'Less is More' limited budget films development platform

The 'Less is More' European platform for the development of limited budget feature films, organized with the support of the MEDIA sub-program of the European Union's framework program for the support of the culture and audiovisual sectors Creative Europe, will arrive for the third consecutive year in Cluj-Napoca, at the 18th edition of the Transylvania International Film Festival (TIFF).

The 19 filmmakers from 16 countries from all over the world will present their ongoing projects to the cinema producers and professionals present in Cluj, as part of the TIFF program devoted to the film industry.

"One of the goals of 'Less is More' (LIM) is to be a driver for the creation of a European network of film professionals who work within the limitations of small budgets, and therefore to generate co-productions, new ways of financing and distribution," reads a TIFF release issued on Thursday.

The public presentation of the LIM2019 projects will take place on Saturday, June 8, between 10:00 and 13:00 hrs at the Platinia Conference Hall.

Starting June 9, LIM Workshop 2 invites the 23 participants to the Muntele Baisorii tourist resort, which has also hosted the previous LIM editions in Romania. The workshop meetings will take place in a location cut off from the world and the city turmoil.

Here we are again at that time of the year when LIM participants discover the magic of the wilderness of the Romanian mountains, while taking an important step in the movie script development process. I'd like to believe that the atmosphere created during the second LIM workshop will leave a deep mark on the projects and the people involved in writing them, says LIM Head of Talent Massimiliano Nardulli, as cited in the release.

The LIM platform is co-funded by the National Cultural Fund Administration (AFCN). Supported by Creative Europe - the MEDIA program of the European Union, LIM is led by Le Groupe Ouest (France) and developed together with the Control N Cultural Association (Romania), Vlaams Audiovisueel Fonds - VAF (Belgium), Krakow Festival Office - KBF and the Transylvania International Film Festival - TIFF (Romania), in partnership with the Lithuanian Film Centre, the Norwegian Film Institute and the North Macedonia Film Agency.