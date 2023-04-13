DefMin Tilvar: Romania reiterates its commitment to supporting Ukraine's independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity

Romania reiterates its commitment to supporting the independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine, but also to standing in solidarity with the Ukrainian people in these dramatic moments, Romanian Defence Minister Angel Tilvar said on Thursday after the Romania - Ukraine - Republic of Moldova trilateral security meeting in Bucharest. Tilvar also mentioned Romania's support for the "irreversible connection of Ukraine and the Republic of Moldova to the European space".

"Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine has confirmed that Russia is the most significant and direct threat to Euro-Atlantic, European and regional security. Right in our neighborhood we are faced with a brutal invasion that has resulted in a massive loss of human lives and which continues to generate instability and insecurity in the region, but also beyond. The strategic importance of the Black Sea region is revealed in this whole equation, an aspect our country has constantly emphasized in bilateral and multilateral frameworks ever since 2014, after the illegal annexation of Crimea," Tilvar declared in remarks after the trilateral meeting, pointing also out that this was an occasion for previous bilateral defence contacts to continue.

"This trilateral format is a natural consequence of the need for strengthening cooperation among our countries, considering the security developments in the region. The current regional security environment is extremely dynamic, having direct or indirect consequences on our states. Against this backdrop, we had bilateral and trilateral talks on the security and military situation in Ukraine, as well as the developments in the Black Sea region," Tilvar said, adding that focus was placed on resilience and defence capability enhancing measures.

He pointed out that NATO and EU projects were also discussed, as Romania is "an active contributor to the partnership instruments dedicated to both Ukraine and the Republic of Moldova".

"We reviewed their status and agreed to maintain the same constant nature of coordination, in the spirit of project efficiency. In its context, I assured my Ukrainian and Moldovan counterparts of our support for the irreversible connection of Ukraine and the Republic of Moldova to the European space," Defence Minister Tilvar said.

The Romanian official also mentioned Romania's supporting the measures associated with the European Peace Facility for Ukraine and the Republic of Moldova.

"The theme of our discussions is reflected inclusively in the Joint Declaration of the Foreign Affairs and Defence ministers of our states, which we signed at the end of the meeting, thus reiterating our strong and constant messages of condemnation of the Russian Federation's war of aggression against Ukraine, with a brutal impact on the neighboring country, but also on the use of hybrid instruments in the Republic of Moldova," the Romanian Defence minister explained.

AGERPRES