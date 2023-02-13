TM2023: Outstanding collaborations between local and international artists

The official opening of the Timisoara 2023 - European Capital of Culture program, to take place on February 17-19, is bringing outstanding names from the theater, film and music scene from Timisoara and the whole country, with the opening performance being directed by Bobi Pricop, one of the most appreciated directors of the new generation, collaborator of the most important theaters in Romania.

The Timisoara 2023 European Capital of Culture Association announces that the hosts of the expected event are the actresses from Timisoara Christine Cizmas and Ioana Bugarin.

One of the most important moments of the evening will be the show of the band Implant Pentru Refuz.

With over 26 years of existence and always fresh sound, they will continue to write the complex story of contemporary music at the grand opening with special guests Adrian Despot and Dan Byron.

An absolute first will be the collaboration on stage between Implant Pentru Refuz and Alyona Alyona, an artist from Ukraine who has become a sensation of the hip-hop scene in less than a year. In 2022, Alyona was already a member of the jury at the Music Moves Europe Awards, and Forbes Magazine mentioned her in the "30 musicians under 30" category.

The celebration in Unirii Square will continue with the Muare Experience, an exceptional show that combines the rock concert of Duchamp Pilot, accompanied by the well-known Timisoara guitarist Horea Silvio Crisovan, with an aerial acrobatics show by the Spanish company Voala Project.

Taraf de Caliu will perform together with Bulgarian clarinetist Filip Simeonov, cymbalist Alexei Ciobanu with the Timisul Folk Ensemble and the IMPEX band.

The well-known Swedish-British composer Jay-Jay Johanson will hold a concert in the hall of the Palace of Culture on February 18 and will have EMAA as the opening act, a young artist originally from Lugoj who wrote music with artists such as The Motans and had broadcasts for TV shows such as Hackerville, broadcast on HBO Europe and TNT Series.

Last but not least, will be present the Romanian composer and pianist Andrei Irimia, who will delight the audience with his specific hypnotic neoclassical music, accompanied by Abel Chirca, violinist in the Banatul Philharmonic Orchestra of Timisoara.

Opening Timisoara 2023 is a program financed by the Municipality of Timisoara, coordinated and organized by the Timisoara Project Center, consists of events produced by cultural actors and the community, with public and private funding.

The national cultural program Timioara - European Capital of Culture in 2023 is financed by the Municipality of Timisoara, the Ministry of Culture and the Timis County Council.AGERPRES