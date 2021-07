Romania's football team set off on the right foot at the Tokyo Olympic Games, scoring a 1-0 (1-0) own goal win against Honduras on Thursday at the Kashima Stadium, in Group B of the Olympic tournament.

Romania's football squad will next encounter South Korea on Sunday, July 25 (14:00 hrs Romania time, Ibaraki Kashima Stadium), and New Zealand on Wednesday, July 28 (11:30 hrs Romania time, Sapporo Dome). The top two finishers in each group advance to the quarterfinals, agerpres.ro confirms.