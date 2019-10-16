Tomac, about PMP vote regarding investiture of new government: We will determine it in PMP parliamentary group

Chairman of the People's Movement Party (PMP), Eugen Tomac, stated on Wednesday, after the meeting with the Prime Minister designate, Ludovic Orban, that the decision regarding the vote to support the investiture of the new government will be taken in the political structures of the party, mentioning, however, that he found openness to the problems that he raised during the dialogue with the Liberal leader.

"If on matters that regard the priorities of the PMP we found openness, the vote will be established in the parliamentary group of the PMP. A party is represented by its leaders, but the vote is given by the political structures of the party," Tomac mentioned.

Asked if during discussions the possibility of PMP joining a coalition with the National Liberal Party (PNL) was explored, Eugen Tomac said no.

"At the moment, we are in the situation in which we presented our objectives and what the PMP's demands would be in order to support a government, because beyond political ego, beyond political objectives, Romania today needs a government," Tomac maintained.

Asked how he comments the fact that the chairman of the Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania (UDMR) said they would not support a government that would include PMP ministers, Tomac mentioned that he did not join the discussions with the request to join governing.

"We did not come with the request to join government, I only said what our objectives are and what we expect from the future cabinet. If we are invited, if this subject exists in the next discussion, we will see, but for us it is important to overcome this moment, to give the country a government," the PMP chairman stated.

According to Tomac, the meeting with the Prime Minister designate, Ludovic Orban, was "very good", adding that he found a lot of openness on the topics that are of interest to the PMP.

"I had a very good meeting, we discussed and we reviewed the political situation in the country, I am glad we found a lot of openness from the PM-designate on the issue of topics that are of major interest for the PMP, such as the one regarding the relation with the Republic of Moldova. I am convinced that we will reach here a point of view that would totally express our constant preoccupation towards the subject. We hope the future cabinet will establish this governmental structure necessary for the relation with the Republic of Moldova. (...) We also agreed that, in Parliament, our parties would insist for the law regarding the election of mayors in two rounds be brought back to the agenda in the Chamber's plenum and voted on," Tomac also said.

He added that he will have another round of talks with the Prime Minister designate regarding the investiture of the new Government, but after the negotiations that Ludovic Orban will have with the other parties.