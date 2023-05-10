Trade balance deficit down 5.6pct in Q1.

Romania's trade deficit in the first quarter of this year was 6.082 billion euros, down 399.7 million euros (-5.6%) compared to the same period last year, according to data the National Institute of Statistics (INS) published Wednesday.

Thus, in the first three months, FOB exports totalled 23.814 billion euros and CIF imports exceeded 30.616 billion euros. Compared to the same period in 2022, exports increased by 8.1% and imports grew by 4.7%, told Agerpres.

According to the INS, in the period mentioned, important shares in the structure of exports and imports are held by the product groups: machinery and transport equipment (44.7% for exports and 35.6% for imports) and other manufactured products (30% for exports and 28.3% for imports).

The value of intra-EU27 trade in goods in the first quarter was 17.478 billion euro for dispatches and 22.602 billion euro for imports, representing 73.4% of total exports and 73.8% of total imports.

Also, the value of extra-EU27 trade in goods in the period exceeded 6.335 billion euro in exports and 8.014 billion euro in imports, representing 26.6% of total exports and 26.2% of total imports.

In March 2023, FOB exports amounted to 8.761 billion euros and CIF imports accounted for 11.198 billion euros, resulting in a deficit of 2.436 billion euros.

Compared to March 2022, exports in March 2023 increased by 6.5% and imports increased by 3.5%.