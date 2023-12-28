Trade Register Office: As many as 6,081 companies and natural persons entered insolvency in Jan-Nov 2023

The number of commercial companies and authorized natural persons (PFAs) that entered insolvency in the first 11 months of 2023 increased by 0.98% compared to the same period last year, with 6,081 insolvencies being registered, according to the data published on the website of the National Trade Register Office (ONRC).

The most companies and PFAs entered into insolvency were registered in Bucharest, respectively 1,187, a number increasing by 14.13% compared to the period January-November 2022, Agerpres informs.

There followed the insolvencies in the counties of Bihor, with 529 insolvencies (plus 5.17%), Cluj - 359 (minus 16.32%), Timis - 300 (plus 14.94%) and Constanta - 284 (plus 24 .56%).

The fewest insolvencies were recorded in the counties of Covasna - 21 (minus 25%), Harghita - 28 (plus 7.69%), Botosani - 31 (plus 34.78%) and Mehedinti - 35 (minus 23.91%).By field of activity, the highest number of insolvencies was recorded in wholesale, retail, motor vehicle and motorcycle repair, respectively 1,630 (minus 1.15% compared to the period January-November 2022), constructions - 1,208 (plus 3.6 %) and in the manufacturing industry - 729 (minus 4.46%).