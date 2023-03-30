Traffic blocked at Giurgiu Customs because of Bulgarian farmers' protests

The traffic through the Giurgiu Border Crossing point (PTF) is blocked on Thursday, in both directions, because of the protests of the Bulgarian farmers who announced that their street actions will be unfolding between 08:00hrs and 16:00hrs, the Giurgiu County Border Police Inspectorate (ITPF) announced.

"Taking into account the protest actions of the Bulgarian grain producers in the area adjacent to the Ruse-Giurgiu PTF, the actions that are to be carried out 29-31 March, between 08.00hrs-16.00hrs, we inform you that, at the moment, the traffic through the Giurgiu PTF is suspended in both directions for trucks and for touring vehicles, as a result of the traffic lanes being blocked. We mention that the Traffic online application has been updated according to the development of the protest and how it will affect the traffic," the ITPF representatives mention.

Both truck drivers and tourists are advised to use the other crossing points at the border with Bulgaria, as well as to consult the Traffic online application, available on the Border Police website www.politiadefrontiera.ro. This application shows an average of waiting times at the border crossing points for certain time intervals, told Agerpres.