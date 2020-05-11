Tunisia's Embassy: 110 Tunisian citizens repatriated from Romania

The Embassy of the Republic of Tunisia in Bucharest organised on Friday, in collaboration with the Romanian authorities and Tunisa's Embassy in Belgrade, the repatriation of 110 resident and non-resident Tunisian citizens, stuck in Romania.

According to a release of the diplomatic mission sent to AGERPRES, the plane carrying the 110 people took off from the "Nikola Tesla" Airport in Belgrade, and the transport of the Tunisian citizens from Bucharest, Iasi, Cluj-Napoca and Arad was ensured by the Romanian authorities, who brought them by bus to Timisoara.From the meeting point set up in Timisoara, five buses rented from a local private transport company drove the Tunisians to the Serbian airport. The crossing of the Serbian territory from the border with Romania to the airport was supervised by the Tunisian Embassy in Belgrade, which also ensured that the embarkation with the destination of Carthage Airport in Tunis was carried out in the best conditions.Once at their destination in Tunisia, the passengers stopped at a hotel for the mandatory preventive quarantine period.