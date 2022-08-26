Turbomecanica reports 757,364 lei in H1 2022 net profit

In H1 2022, Turbomecanica recorded a net profit of 757,364 lei, down 12.26% from H1 2021, according to a financial report submitted on Friday to the Bucharest Stock Exchange.

The company's H1 2022 gross profit was 1.18 million lei, as against 1.378 million lei in H1 2021.

The company's turnover in the first six months of 2022 amounted to 57.705 million lei, up 10.5% from January-June 2021. Its operating income totalled 62.031 million lei, against operating expenses of 59.95 million lei.

On June 30, 2022, Turbomecanica had total assets worth 181.293 million lei and liabilities of 69.862 million lei, told Agerpres.

Turbomecanica's main activity is the manufacturing and repair of engines and mechanical assemblies for airplanes and helicopters.

The company operates in a highly competitive environment, providing products and services for both the domestic and foreign markets, both in the field of defence and in the field of civil aviation.

Turbomecanica has been floated on the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) since October 1998.