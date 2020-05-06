Twelve people cured of COVID-19 have so far donated plasma to Bucharest Blood Transfusion Center

Twelve people who recovered from COVID-19 and developed antibodies to SARS-CoV-2 have so far donated plasma to the Bucharest Blood Transfusion Center.

"We started last week on Tuesday. We had five donors last week, and this week seven. A total of 12 donors. Last week we also trained the staff because it is new equipment," the director of the institution, Doina Gosa, told AGERPRES on Wednesday.

"We collect plasma through two procedures: the plasmapheresis procedure with the help of the respective equipment. For this equipment the donor must have a good venous access, not to break the vein, and the standard procedure - by which we collect 450 milliliters from which we prepare an erythrocyte concentrate and a 200-millimeter plasma. The plasmapheresis procedure is more efficient because we take three bags of 200 milliliters each from a donor," said the doctor.

Currently, there are three devices for the plasma treatment of coronavirus patients in Bucharest, Iasi and Timisoara.