Twelve Romanian workers of Berlin-based company found Covid positive, three broke quarantine

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced on Friday that 12 Romanian workers of a Berlin-based company have been confirmed as infected with the novel coronavirus, and three of them have left the quarantine facility.

According to the Foreign Ministry, 50 employees of the German company have been tested for Covid, and 12 Romanians are among those whose test came back positive. All the personnel diagnosed with Covid are in good health and only show mild symptoms, the cited source said.

The Foreign Ministry mentions that the 12 infected Romanians live at a facility outside the city of Berlin, together with another seven fellow Romanians, and that in order to limit the risk of the infection spreading, the local authorities have ordered under quarantine all the persons who reside at that facility, with the employer ensuring the necessary supplies during the quarantine period.

The local authorities informed the Romanian diplomatic mission that four Romanian citizens - three of whom were confirmed positive - have left the quarantine location. The German authorities are taking steps to identify them. The Foreign Ministry mentions that according to German law, failure to comply with the quarantine order can be sanctioned with a fine or imprisonment.

In this context, the Foreign Affairs Ministry said that the Romanian Embassy in Berlin has received no requests for consular assistance from any Romanian who works for this company.