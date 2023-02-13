Twenty-two illegal migrants found at Cenad Customs

Border police officers of the Cenad Border Crossing Point (PTF) have found 22 illegal migrants from Asian and African countries trying to illegally cross the border into Hungary.

The Timisoara Border Police reported on Monday that at the weekend, a 30-year-old Romanian national driving a van showed up at PTF Cenad for border check on his way out of Romania shipping, according to the documents, mineral wool from Romania to France.

Based on the risk profile, a detailed check of the vehicle was carried out, following which the border police found 22 foreign nationals in the cargo compartment.

The border police established that the people are citizens of Pakistan, Bangladesh, Nepal and Egypt, aged between 20 and 36 years, and that they intended to arrive illegally in a Western European country.

On the same day, the border police noticed a car that stopped at the border crossing point in Cenad, from which four people got out and started running to cross the state border illegally, next to PTF Cenad.

The four were detained and identified as Moroccan citizens, aged between 21 and 30, holding visas and having entered Romania legally. The driver of the car, a Romanian citizen, was also detained.

The two Romanian drivers will be investigated for migrant trafficking and the foreign nationals for attempted illegal crossing of the state border.