Two military aircraft flying in medical equipment purchased from Turkey

spartan ok

Two C-27 J Spartan aircraft of the Romanian Air Force are flying in today 300,000 FFP2 and FFP3 face masks from Turkey, according to Romania's Defence Ministry (MApN).

The masks were purchased by the Romanian government through the National Office for Centralised Procurement and the General Inspectorate for Emergency Situations (IGSU) as part of efforts to combat the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The distribution of personal protection equipment will be carried out with means of transport provided by IGSU, and with the support of county emergency management inspectorates, with the equipment to be allocated where demanded to medical staff in the country and operational crews on a mission.

