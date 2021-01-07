UDMR deputies and senators: Vaccination, only way to end pandemic

The Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania (UDMR) deputies and senators are encouraging citizens to take advantage of the possibility to get vaccinated, because this is the only way to end the pandemic and return to normal life, a Union press release said on Thursday, according to AGERPRES.

"Given that several false pieces of information have recently appeared in the public space, encouraging the society to oppose vaccination, the UDMR parliamentary group unanimously decided to act responsibly and commit itself to promoting the vaccination campaign," shows the UDMR release.

UDMR MPs emphasize in this way that the efforts of medical experts should not be placed on the same page as false news, which, in addition to being confusing, generates an unjustified attitude against people and science.

"We believe that immunization reduces the negative consequences of the coronavirus and thus protects our families and the entire community from contamination with this virus. Proper vaccination reduces the incidence of deaths from COVID-19 infection. UDMR deputies and senators encourage people to take advantage of the possibility to get vaccinated, because this is the only way to end the pandemic and return to normal life," underline the members of the UDMR parliamentary group.

Moreover, the UDMR MPs draw attention to the negative effect caused by fake news and urge the members of the local communities to inform themselves from credible sources and not to take into account the false news.