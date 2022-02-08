UDMR's Kelemen: Abuse and violence, unacceptable, George Simion must bear consequences of his actions

Abuse and violence are unacceptable in a democratic society, the Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania (UDMR) leader Kelemen Hunor said on Tuesday, adding that the Alliance for the Union of Romanians (AUR) leader George Simion must bear the consequences of his actions.

"On Monday, during the debate of the simple motion submitted by USR [Save Romania Union], George Simion, the AUR co-chair, verbally assaulted the Minister of Energy, Virgil Popescu, then went to the rostrum, abruptly pushed the latter around several times and shouted in his face. Debates take place in Parliament, and the deputies and senators are elected by the society to present their arguments and to adopt laws. There have always been heated debates in Parliament. It has happened many times that some people speak insultingly, but nevertheless, there has been decency and respect on the part of the elected, so as not to turn the institution of Parliament into a place where gestures of physical violence are allowed," wrote the UDMR leader on Facebook.

He stressed that such attitudes must be sanctioned, and parliamentarians must fight aggression and be partners "in isolating this extremist force."

"Since December 2020, we have been following with concern the partisan activities of AUR and we are constantly asking our parliamentary colleagues to be our partners in isolating this extremist force. On Monday, verbal aggression was followed by physical aggression, a gesture I strongly condemn. George Simion must bear the consequences of his actions, and all of us who consider Parliament to be the most important of our democratic institutions must fight together against the continuing rise of populism and extremism. This is an important duty we have, as our responsibilities extend beyond the institution of Parliament. Abuse and violence are unacceptable in a democratic society!" Kelemen Hunor pointed out.